YOUNGSTOWN

Police found a .45-caliber handgun in a crib Tuesday while serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at at 30 W. Lucius Ave. home.

Reports said members of the vice squad and the Community Police Unit served the warrant about 5:25 p.m. and also found $413 cash, a small amount of crack cocaine and several crack pipes.

Arrested on gun and weapons charges was Roberta Thomas, 49, who lists the home as her address.

Another person was arrested and taken to the Mahoning County jail with Thomas but that person refused to give their name.

Three people were cited on misdemeanor charges and released at the scene.