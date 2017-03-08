AUSTINTOWN — Police charged a woman for prostitution in a sting operation Monday, according to a report.

Alicia Kimiak, 27, of Leavittsburg, met officers after they responded to an ad on an online classified site. The post advertised a "genuine, girl next door seeking a respectful and generous gentleman." In a text message sent from a phone in Kimiak's possession, she said her name was "Rebeccah" and she charged $100 for an encounter.

Police met Kimiak at a gas station on Canfield-Niles Road, where she was placed under arrest. She told police she has been involved in prostitution since November 2016 to support her child and that she is six months pregnant.

She had posted more than 80 advertisements since January 2017 and told officers she sees about two people a day. She also claimed to be a recovering heroin addict, but there were allegedly texts on the phone that suggested she still deals with addiction.

She was charged with soliciting sex, prostitution and possession of criminal tools.