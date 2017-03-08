JOBS
VIDEO | Look back at the final battles in the Burger Guyz Meat 16 Challenge



Published: Wed, March 8, 2017 @ 2:58 p.m.

Creativity and tasty flavor combinations were the highlights of the 2nd Annual Meat 16 Burger Challenge presented by Badurik's Butcher Block, the Burger Guyz and The Vindicator.

In case you missed the live battle on Facebook hosted by Rulli Bros. Market in Boardman, take a look back at the match ups between Pour House, Davidson’s, Niki’z Pub, and Big D’s Newton Grill.

Final Four between Pour House, Davidson’s, Niki’z Pub, and Big D’s Newton Grill

Championship battle between Davidson's and Big D's Newton Grill

