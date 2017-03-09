— Garrettsville Garfield took over in the second half and pulled away from Ursuline for a 60-50 victory in a Division III regional semifinal at Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Dayshanette Harris scored 27 points for the Irish, who led 30-28 at halftime. But the G-Men took control in the third quarter and eventually led 44-37 entering the final period.

Garfield then held Ursuline at bay in the fourth to clinch a regional final berth Saturday against Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Return to Vindy.com and read Thursday's Vindicator sportts section for complete details.