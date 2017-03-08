LEETONIA

Richard Scarsella, chairman of William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society, will be the guest speaker for a Spring Tea at 1:30 p.m. March 18 at Leetonia Community Public Library, 181 Walnut St.

Scarsella is the author of “Memories and Melancholy: Reflections of the Mahoning Valley and Youngstown.”

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required by calling 330-427-6635. There will be a drawing for a door prize, and ladies are encouraged to wear a spring hat.