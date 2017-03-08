JOBS
Road closures, power outages due to high winds



Published: Wed, March 8, 2017 @ 2:10 p.m.

FirstEnergy is reporting outages across Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

A total of 2.37 percent of the population FirstEnergy serves is affected by the outage, according to the company’s website.

Affected areas are: Austintown, Beaver, Boardman, Canfield, Ellsworth, Green, Jackson, Lowellville, Milton, New Middletown, Poland, Springfield, Struthers and Youngstown.

In Trumbull County, 4.71 percent of the population served is affected by the outages.

Affected areas are: Bazetta, Bloomfield, Braceville, Bristol, Brookfield, Champion, Farmington, Fowler, Girard, Greene, Hartford, Howland, Hubbard, Kinsman, Liberty, Lordstown, Mecca, Mespotamia, Newton, Niles, Orangeville, Southington, Vernon, Vienna, Warren, Weathersfield and West Farmington.

The estimated time for recovery is 11 p.m. in both counties.

The Poland-Salem boys tournament game also was canceled because of the power outage

In Howland Township, a tree was uprooted, causing branches to lean on power lines on Niles Road. The Howland Fire Department arrived at about 1:20 p.m. to assess the situation. It was one of the number of trees blown over by Howland in Trumbull County.

