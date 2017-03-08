JOBS
Revenue at Ohio’s 4 casinos down compared with year ago



Published: Wed, March 8, 2017 @ 5:09 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission has reported that revenue last month was down at the state’s four casinos, but up at Ohio’s seven racinos, compared with the same time last year.

Commission authorities Tuesday said casino revenue decreased 6.8 percent statewide to $67.2 million, compared with $72.1 million in February 2016. That marks the 10th consecutive month in which year-over-year revenues were lower.

Last year, total gambling revenue from Ohio’s casinos totaled $797.9 million, down from $812.3 million in 2015.

Revenue at the state’s racinos, which feature horse tracks with video slot machines, rose 8.4 percent to $78.3 million this February, compared with $72.2 million in February 2016.

Experts say racinos have been aided by their location and successful efforts to draw in gamblers. One of the racinos is the Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown.

