— A power outage — apparently caused by today's high winds — has forced the postponement of tonight's Division II boys basketball district semifinal between Poland and Salem.

Boardman athletic director Denise Gorski said the high school remained without power at 4:30 p.m., so school officials decided not to attempt tp play the game tonight.

Gorski said the Poland-Salem game has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, with the previously scheduled district semfinal between Girard and Ursuline to follow at 7:45 p.m.

Gorski said the high winds blew a vent off the roof of the Boardman gymnasium, so the combination of dangerous conditions and no current power at the high school forced tonight's postponent.