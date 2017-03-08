PANAMA CITY (AP) — Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega was in critical condition and sedated in a hospital's intensive-care unit today after undergoing two brain surgeries.

Noriega, 83, underwent the first procedure Tuesday morning to remove a benign tumor from his brain. But after that surgery, doctors discovered a hemorrhage that forced them to go back in that afternoon, his daughters and lawyer said.

Noriega attorney Ezra Angel said doctors succeeded in stopping the bleeding during the second procedure, and Noriega was returned to intensive care.

"His condition has not improved, nor has it worsened," Angel said.

Officials at the Santo Tomas public hospital in Panama City did not comment or return calls.

The tumor was detected in the months after Noriega returned to Panama in December 2011 and was imprisoned for corruption and the killings of political opponents during his reign in the 1980s.