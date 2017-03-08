JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man with lengthy list of shoplifting accusations turns self in



Published: Wed, March 8, 2017 @ 10:07 a.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police on Tuesday took custody of a man wanted for numerous shoplifting incidents reported by township businesses over the last year.

Brad Ruozzo, 32, of Campbell, turned himself in on four misdemeanor theft warrants.

The charges stem from incidents on March 7 and 8 of last year at JCPenney and Kohl's, respectively, and on July 10 and 11 at Home Depot and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

In one case, Ruozzo allegedly stole a $536 KitchenAid mixer. In another, he purportedly stole a $580 iRobot Roomba from Kohl's.

In the incidents from July, Ruozzo is accused of stealing an $179 paint sprayer out of someone's shopping cart at Home Depot, and $98 "My Pillow" products from Bed, Bath & Beyond.

After he was booked by township police Tuesday, Ruozzo was turned over to the Trumbull County Sheriff's office on a probation violation warrant.

He is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Thursday.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes