BOARDMAN — Township police on Tuesday took custody of a man wanted for numerous shoplifting incidents reported by township businesses over the last year.

Brad Ruozzo, 32, of Campbell, turned himself in on four misdemeanor theft warrants.

The charges stem from incidents on March 7 and 8 of last year at JCPenney and Kohl's, respectively, and on July 10 and 11 at Home Depot and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

In one case, Ruozzo allegedly stole a $536 KitchenAid mixer. In another, he purportedly stole a $580 iRobot Roomba from Kohl's.

In the incidents from July, Ruozzo is accused of stealing an $179 paint sprayer out of someone's shopping cart at Home Depot, and $98 "My Pillow" products from Bed, Bath & Beyond.

After he was booked by township police Tuesday, Ruozzo was turned over to the Trumbull County Sheriff's office on a probation violation warrant.

He is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Thursday.