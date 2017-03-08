JOBS
Man arrested for improper handling of firearm in vehicle



Published: Wed, March 8, 2017 @ 9:57 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found a loaded handgun in a car early today while answering a gunfire call on the South Side.

Reports said officers were answering a gunfire call about 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West Dewey Avenue when they found Charles Cole, 31, sitting by himself in a car where the gunshot was reported to have come from.

Reports said Cole got out of his car and told police his girlfriend heard a shot so he went outside with his gun to investigate. Police could see a holster on the front seat of his car, reports said.

Cole told police he had a gun underneath the seat and officers found a 9mm handgun as well as a 9mm shell casing on the windshield of the car. Cole was arrested on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and taken to the Mahoning County jail.

