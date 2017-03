EAST PALESTINE

Friends of the East Palestine Memorial Public Library will sponsor its annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A bag sale at a cost of $3 will be featured both days. A wide variety of hardback and paperback books will be available as well as DVDs, records, puzzles and games for 50 cents each. The sale will take place in the library’s basement, 309 N. Market St.