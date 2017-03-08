HUBBARD

Krysten Elizabeth Studer Memorial Foundation will host its fourth annual Krysten’s Kloset prom dress drive and giveaway from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Roosevelt Gymnasium, 110 Orchard Ave. There also will be a bake sale and basket raffle. The drive is dedicated to the memory of Krysten Studer, who was killed by a drunk driver at the age of 14.

Dresses, jewelry and accessories must be donated prior to the event, while bake sale and raffle items may be delivered to the event. To donate call Sarah Studer at 330-261-5947 or Jennifer Studer 330-565-8246.

Attendants may try on and pick out a dress for free. Recipients must sign a “Don’t Drink and Drive” pledge. Proceeds will go to the foundation’s anti-drunk driving campaign and families in need.

LaFrance Cleaners is the corporate sponsor and will provide dry cleaning and minor repairs to donated dresses. The business locations in Boardman, Poland and Youngstown will accept dress donations through May.