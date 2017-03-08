JOBS
Hungarian Federation to honor independence



Published: Wed, March 8, 2017 @ 7:43 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

American-Hungarian Federation of Churches and Societies of Youngstown will host a commemorative event of the 1848 War of Independence at Aut Mori Grotto Hall, 563 N. Belle Vista Ave., at 2:30 p.m. March 19.

The program will discuss the history of Hungary during the 1800s and 1900s, and will feature local musicians performing traditional Hungarian music and the reading of several poems.

The Rev. Joseph Rudjak of Holy Apostle Parish will be the featured speaker. Refreshments will be served after the program.

