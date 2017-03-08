YOUNGSTOWN

No one was injured late Tuesday after a house in the 200 block of Greeley Lane was shot at.

Police were called about 10:10 p.m. where a woman who lived there said she was watching television and heard gunfire.

Police found three bullet holes in the house and five 9mm shell casings on the street. Reports said it is the second time this week the home has been shot at. No one was injured in that earlier shooting, either.