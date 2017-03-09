JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Harding boys take down top-seeded Akron Ellet



Published: Wed, March 8, 2017 @ 10:00 p.m.

ALLIANCE — Lynn Bowden scored 19 points and fourth-seeded Warren Harding toppled top-seeded Akron Ellet 67-57 in a Division I district semifinal at Alliance High School.

The Raiders will meet the winner of another semifinal between Boardman and Uniontown Lake set for Thursday at Alliance.

The district final will be Saturday night.

Return to Vindy.com and read Thursday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes