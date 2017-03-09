— Lynn Bowden scored 19 points and fourth-seeded Warren Harding toppled top-seeded Akron Ellet 67-57 in a Division I district semifinal at Alliance High School.

The Raiders will meet the winner of another semifinal between Boardman and Uniontown Lake set for Thursday at Alliance.

The district final will be Saturday night.

Return to Vindy.com and read Thursday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.