UPDATE | City police investigate shooting reports on East Side



Published: Wed, March 8, 2017 @ 11:01 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City police are being called to the scenes of two reported shootings at this hour.

Police and paramedics have responded to the call of a person shot in the 1300 block of Atkinson Avenue. An ambulance left the home with its sirens on.

Several officers are also searching an area around Melvina and Josephine avenues after they received reports of gunfire there as well.

The Vindicator has a team there and will update this story.

