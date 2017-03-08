CANFIELD — The Canfield Fair Foundation and Board of Directors today announced they are launching a $4.5 million, five-year capital campaign to raise funds for the construction go a new multi-purpose exposition facility on the fairgrounds.

Additional buildings and barns are also a part of the project.

The first donation is in the amount of $400,000 from the Canfield Fair Board of Directors.

The $4.5 million campaign will cover the cost of construction of a 45,000 square-foot coliseum and exposition center to be used year-round, as well as additional Junior Fair livestock buildings and barns.