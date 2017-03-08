JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Canfield Fair announces $4.5M campaign for expo facility, added buildings



Published: Wed, March 8, 2017 @ 10:11 a.m.

CANFIELD — The Canfield Fair Foundation and Board of Directors today announced they are launching a $4.5 million, five-year capital campaign to raise funds for the construction go a new multi-purpose exposition facility on the fairgrounds.

Additional buildings and barns are also a part of the project.

The first donation is in the amount of $400,000 from the Canfield Fair Board of Directors.

The $4.5 million campaign will cover the cost of construction of a 45,000 square-foot coliseum and exposition center to be used year-round, as well as additional Junior Fair livestock buildings and barns.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes