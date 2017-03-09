— Brenna Rito hit a 3-pointer just ahead of the final buzzer to give the West Branch girls basketball team a 45-43 win over Parma Padua Franciscan in a Division II regional semifinal.

The Warriors (25-2) have now won 23 games consecutive games and will play for a state tournament berth against Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown on Saturday in a regional final at Barberton High School.

Return to Vindy.com and read Thursday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.