Autopsy done today on missing Boardman woman found dead Tuesday



Published: Wed, March 8, 2017 @ 6:13 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Dr. Joseph Ohr, forensic pathologist for the Mahoning County Coroner's office, conducted an autopsy today on Billie Beshara, 48, of Boardman, whose body was discovered Tuesday in a parking lot behind a Starbucks and Nicolinni’s restaurant on U.S. Route 224.

Beshara was reported missing by her husband Saturday, and was last seen Friday. Investigators said her vehicle, in which her body was found, was parked there for over a day until it was found.

Dr. Ohr reported the autopsy did not yield any signs of natural death, such as a heart attack or stroke. He also did not observe any abrasions or contusions that would indicate someone had harmed her.

He did find evidence of trauma to her abdomen, the cause of which is unknown at this time. Toxicology results are pending.

