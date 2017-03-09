WARREN

The attorney for Nasser Hamad, who is charged with aggravated murder in the shootings Feb. 25 at his home in Howland, filed a motion that says the charges should be dismissed, contending prosecutors “turned a blind eye” to charges that could be filed against the three survivors.

The filing by Atty. Geoffrey Oglesby of Sandusky says the survivors participated in “hate crimes” against Hamad by trespassing on his property, and their acts “would easily warrant charges against them up to and including felony murder.”

Five people went to Hamad’s home on state Route 46 after taunting Facebook messages between Hamad and two of the five people earlier Feb. 25, police said.

When they got there, a fist fight took place between Hamad and John Shively, 17. When it was over, Hamad went into his house, retrieved a handgun, went back outside and started firing at the five as they returned to their van, police said.

Joshua Williams, 20, and Josh Haber, 19, died; two were seriously wounded by the gunfire; and Shively was grazed by a shot, police said.

“The state of Ohio has not pursued charges against the three white Americans and has charged the Arab-Muslim American, and they were all involved in the same altercation,” the filing says.

Hamad also is charged with attempted aggravated murder in the wounding of the three others.

