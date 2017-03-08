YOUNGSTOWN

After 42 years on the sidelines, Youngstown State head men’s basketball coach Jerry Slocum has called it quits.

The 65-year-old Slocum is retiring after his 12th season in charge of the Penguins.

Blake Allen, a former YSU basketball player with Academic All-Horizon League accolades in 2012-13, said the news was a bit surprising.

“I was like, ‘Wow.’ It’s hard to be shocked when someone has been coaching for so long, but he just loved being around the game so much,” Allen said. “It really gave me mixed feelings.”

During his run at YSU, the Penguins were 142-232 (.379) overall and 63-143 (.305) in Horizon League play.

The Penguins had two winning seasons under Slocum. In 2011-12.

Read more about the coach in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.