YSU basketball coach Jerry Slocum retires



Published: Tue, March 7, 2017 @ 2:12 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The best Horizon League tournament run of Jerry Slocum's 12 years at Youngstown State University will apparently be the veteran coach's college basketball swan song.

A YSU athletic department official has confirmed today that Slocum intends to announcement his retirement after more than four decades of coaching leaving behind an overall YSU record of 142-231.

This season the Penguins went 13-21 and 5-13 in Horizon League play.

The Penguins were just 3-15 in Horizon League tournament play entering this season under Slocum. But the ninth-seeded YSU (13-21) beat Cleveland State 84-69 in its tournament opener at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena on Friday night.

The Penguins then stunned top-seeded Oakland 81-80 on Jorden Kaufman's buzzer-beating layup in Saturday night.

The Penguins' run ended with an 84-74 loss to fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky on Monday night.

The YSU athletic department is expected to release an official statement later this afternoon.

