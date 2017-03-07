YOUNGSTOWN — The YWCA of Youngstown is celebrating women at an International Women’s Day event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Y facility at 25 W. Rayen Ave.

The event encourages diversity, recognizes the uniqueness of various cultures and celebrates. Included are a multicultural fashion show, food, and music from around the world.

The event is sponsored by the International Institute Fund, a component fund of Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, in partnership with the Women and Gender Studies Department and the Human Ecology Department at Youngstown State University.