YOUNGSTOWN

Testimony is continuing this week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the bench trial of two men accused of being part of an East Side drug ring.

Tuesday, a witness who claims he was shot at on the city's West Side testified against Melvin Johnson, 32, and Vincent Moorer, 30, before Judge John Durkin, as well as a city police officer who responded to that shooting.

On Monday, a former Youngstown Fire Department arson investigator testified at length because of an arson the two men and a third person, Nahdia Baker, are accused of committing.

Baker is expected to go on trial shortly after the bench trial concludes.

Moorer and Johnson face charges of drug trafficking, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated arson, felonious assault and other crimes in regards to their roles in leading up the ring beginning in 2012.

