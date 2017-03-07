WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sean Spicer says the Trump administration is weighing whether to make White House visitor logs public.

President Barack Obama began putting out that information late in his first year in office, under pressure from government watchdog groups to make good on his campaign promise to be more open.

As a candidate, President Donald Trump often railed against the "swamp" of Washington and insiders striking secret deals with politicians.

Spicer was asked about the logs during today's briefing. "We are currently evaluating our procedures on that," he said.