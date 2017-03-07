JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

UPDATE | Power restored for most of Campbell, Youngstown's East Side



Published: Tue, March 7, 2017 @ 8:31 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — More than 4,200 Ohio Edison customers were without power tonight according to FirstEnergy’s outage map.

The outage was most prevalent in the city of Campbell and the surrounding Youngstown East Side neighborhoods, with additional but less widespread power loss in Poland, Coitsville, Lowellville and Struthers. Ohio Edison restored power to the majority of its customers by 8 p.m.

By 8:30 p.m., only 219 customers were still without power. Mark Durbin, an Ohio Edison representative, said a truck collided with a utility pole near Wilson Avenue and Coitsville Road, which caused the outage.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes