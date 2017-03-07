YOUNGSTOWN — More than 4,200 Ohio Edison customers were without power tonight according to FirstEnergy’s outage map.

The outage was most prevalent in the city of Campbell and the surrounding Youngstown East Side neighborhoods, with additional but less widespread power loss in Poland, Coitsville, Lowellville and Struthers. Ohio Edison restored power to the majority of its customers by 8 p.m.

By 8:30 p.m., only 219 customers were still without power. Mark Durbin, an Ohio Edison representative, said a truck collided with a utility pole near Wilson Avenue and Coitsville Road, which caused the outage.