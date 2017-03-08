GIRARD

Girard Free Library was host today to four therapy rabbits who were patient, good listeners to an enthusiastic group of young children gleefully practicing their reading.

“Inspiring kids to read” is the purpose of the program, said Maria Selak, the library’s long-time children’s librarian.

The rabbits came from a rescue and sanctuary in North Lima, run by Sassy Pickard, who is national vice president of Bunnies in Baskets (Therapy Rabbits).

Rabbits are very smart and friendly and attentive and easy to train, said Pickard of Youngstown, who has taken the therapy rabbits on the road in the past.

The kids, generally from 4 to 12, take it all very seriously and put their books close to the bunnies, nestled in their baskets, so they can see.

There is also a lot of petting going on.

“They are so soft,” said one little girl as she stroked Natalie BunBun, a Dutch breed. “I love reading,” she said.

Other breeds on hand for listening and being petted were Sara, a Lionhead dwarf breed; Golden Rod, a Netherland dwarf breed, and Wyatt, a Holland lop-eared breed.

Read more about the program in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.