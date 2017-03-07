WASHINGTON (AP) — Rod Rosenstein, the pick for the No. 2 position at the Justice Department, said today he was not aware of any requirement that he recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election.

But he said he was open to appointing a special counsel to look into the matter if he ultimately determined it appropriate.

Rosenstein, the longtime United States attorney for Maryland and nominee for deputy attorney general, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committeefor a confirmation hearing that focused largely on how he would oversee any probe involving the Trump campaign and Russian meddling.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself last week from any investigations touching the Trump campaign after revelations of his undisclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador. That move means the Russia inquiry would be under Rosenstein's watch.

Under questioning from senators, Rosenstein would not commit to recusing himself. He said he was not familiar with the facts of any investigation and was unaware of any requirement that he abandon oversight. But he said he would recuse if it was necessary.

Democrats have demanded that Rosenstein, who as deputy attorney general would have day-to-day oversight of Justice Department operations, step aside.