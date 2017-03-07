TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say the deaths of a man and woman near Pittsburgh are believed to have been a murder-suicide.

Allegheny County officials say police officers were called shortly after 5 a.m. today to a home in the borough of Turtle Creek and found both individuals with gunshot wounds to the head.

Lt. Andrew Schurman of the county police homicide unit investigators believe the male shot the female and then shot himself. Their names weren’t immediately released.

He said investigators don’t believe “there was an intruder in the residence, or another party involved with the deaths.”

The county medical examiner’s office will conduct autopsies and test evidence found at the scene to determine the cause and manner of the deaths.