JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Online dating site yields man who may have been less than honest



Published: Tue, March 7, 2017 @ 10:44 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — A woman said a man she met on an online dating site stole her prescription medication, according to a report.

The victim said she had surgery and asked a man, who she met online, to stay at her Duke Circle home. She told police she had him get her pain medication from the bathroom on Saturday, but when she went to get it herself on Sunday, it was missing.

She reported 50 pills of Percocet, an opioid pain medication, and 46 pills of Adderall, an ADHD medication, missing. The claim is currently under investigation and police have not identified the suspect.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes