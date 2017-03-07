AUSTINTOWN — A woman said a man she met on an online dating site stole her prescription medication, according to a report.

The victim said she had surgery and asked a man, who she met online, to stay at her Duke Circle home. She told police she had him get her pain medication from the bathroom on Saturday, but when she went to get it herself on Sunday, it was missing.

She reported 50 pills of Percocet, an opioid pain medication, and 46 pills of Adderall, an ADHD medication, missing. The claim is currently under investigation and police have not identified the suspect.