CLEVELAND (AP) — A jury has acquitted a man of aggravated murder charges for his alleged role in conspiring to kill a witness to a triple slaying committed by his brother at a suburban Cleveland barbershop.

The jury returned its verdict late Monday in the capital murder trial of 31-year-old Kevin McKinney after deliberating four days. Prosecutors accused McKinney of conspiring to kill Aaron Ladson in June 2015 after Ladson told police he saw Douglas Shine Jr. kill three men at a Warrensville Heights barbershop several months earlier.

Defense attorneys argued at trial McKinney wasn’t aware of the plot to kill Ladson.

The jury convicted McKinney of obstructing justice. Shine was convicted and sentenced to life in prison last year.

The county prosecutor’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.