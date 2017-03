BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALM, BRANDON 11/19/1997 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Offenses Involving Underage Persons

BLACK, KEIONDRE 7/2/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Drug Paraphernalia

BODNAR, SAVANNAH SUNSHINE 7/14/1995 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

BOGGS, JOLLEEN M 10/13/1989 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

BONAMASE, ALEXIS 1/24/1989 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

BRAHAM, DOUGLAS ROSS 8/18/1976 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation

BYRD, ALBERT D IV 5/6/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

CUNNINGHAM, PRESTON LAMONT 5/7/1974 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Sex Offender Failure To Provide Change Of Address Or Registration Of Address

DAVIDUK, MICHAEL JAMES 12/3/1979 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Theft

DJOLETO, WILHELMINA NAA DARKUA 7/12/1970 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Arson

DUDLEY, STEPHANIE LYNN 5/15/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

FUNK, CIARAH SHAUNTE 11/24/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

GILFORD, ERIC TYRONE 9/16/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

GORDON, SHERRY L 5/16/1964 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault

JAMES, EVAN L 10/22/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

LIGHTBODY, BRANDON L 5/10/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence



MAXWELL, SAMANTHA L 4/2/1986 BEAVER POLICE DEPT Theft

MELLOTT, WILLIAM D JR 11/22/1994 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

SMITH, CHRIS LEON 6/11/1983 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



STAHURA, MARK ANTHONY 3/2/1994 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Burglary

YOUNG-WALSH, KATRINA 12/4/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ATWOOD, DONALD MORRELL 2/14/1968 3/1/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BROOKS, CHRISTOPHER A 6/22/1985 BONDED OUT

CANNON, MICHAEL LEWIS JR 4/12/1986 3/4/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

CLARK, KEVIN DONNELL 3/24/1989 2/24/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

COFFER, ERIC ALBERT 2/23/1986 3/1/2017 BONDED OUT

COX, JAMES E 10/5/1988 2/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

CUTLIP, JEREL D 6/11/1975 2/23/2017 BONDED OUT



FLOYD FRANKLIN, BREIASH 3/20/1997 3/4/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

FLOYD, RAYMOND JOSEPH JR 7/19/1980 3/3/2017 BONDED OUT

GLENN, CHRISTIAN 4/8/1998 2/26/2017 EXTRADITION

GLENN, MELVIN L 11/1/1966 3/1/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GREATHOUSE, DARLA 12/10/1988 3/6/2017 BONDED OUT

HUNT, LELAND RAYE JR 11/29/1968 2/4/2017 TIME SERVED

JOHNSON, DEREK J 8/16/1987 3/4/2017 BONDED OUT

KELLY, STEFANI 7/25/1974 3/1/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

NIXON, VICTORNYKQUE GERALD BREAZJIA TAMRISSA 9/14/1997 3/3/2017 BONDED OUT

NOBLE, BRANDON MARCALOUS 4/15/1994 3/6/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

ODEM, SHERRIANN 3/11/1997 1/6/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

RUSSELL, DANIEL 3/13/1997 2/26/2017 EXTRADITION

SHURA, JOSEPH ANTHONY 8/15/1979 2/27/2017 RELEASED

VINION, PATRICK MICHAEL 7/8/1984 2/12/2017 BONDED OUT

WILLIAMSON, TYRELL AMIN 4/6/1978 2/16/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

YERKEY, JOHN 1/14/1974 3/6/2017 BONDED OUT