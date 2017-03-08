JOBS
Lighted archway, rain garden approved to beautify downtown Youngstown



Published: Tue, March 7, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s Design Review Committee approved two projects meant to improve the look of downtown.

One project, approved Tuesday, lights an unused concrete railway arch that crosses Mahoning Avenue, near the Western Reserve Transit Authority headquarters.

The other project creates a green space at the hillside area on Hazel Street where Youngstown State University and downtown meet. The project features a rain garden and a small performance stage.

The two projects are among five selected for funding under a $100,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant awarded last year to YSU for downtown beautification as part of the Innovative Plan for Leveraging Arts Through Community Engagement Initiative.

Read more about the projects in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

