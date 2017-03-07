YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s Design Review Committee today approved two projects meant to improve downtown.

One project lights an unused concrete railway arch that crosses Mahoning Avenue, near the Western Reserve Transit Authority headquarters.

The other project creates a greenspace at the hillside area on Hazel Street where Youngstown State University and downtown meet. The project includes a rain garden and a small performance stage.

The two projects are among five selected for funding under a $100,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant awarded last year to YSU for downtown beautification.

