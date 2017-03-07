YOUNGSTOWN — A man arrested with a loaded .40-caliber handgun Monday during a traffic stop on the North Side is the third person arrested on a weapons charge in two days.

Reports said an officer on patrol about 7:20 p.m. pulled over a car driven by Albert Donald Byrd, 22, of Hillman Way in Boardman, at a 789 Wick Ave. parking lot because of an improper lane change.

The car smelled heavily of marijuana and reports said because Byrd has a suspended license police searched the car before it was towed and found a bag of marijuana, a holster, and the gun underneath the arm rest of the driver’s seat.

Byrd denied knowing the gun was in the car, reports said. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

On Sunday, police made two guns arrests within an hour, one on the North Side and one on the South Side.