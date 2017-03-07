JOBS
Boardman woman faces arson charge



Published: Tue, March 7, 2017 @ 1:35 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police on Monday arrested a woman on an aggravated arson warrant.

Charged with the felony offense is Wilhelmina Naa-Darkua Djoleto, 46, of Boardman-Canfield Road. She was taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital, then lodged in the Mahoning County jail. She remained in the jail today.

The charge stems from a Feb. 17 structure fire at the Southcreek Apartments on Boardman-Canfield Road. The fire reportedly started in “several spots” in Djoleto’s apartment, police said.

