BOARDMAN

A township man is waiting for answers after his wife of 18 years was found dead in a parking lot this morning.

“All I can say is she was a terrific wife. The rest we don’t know yet,” William Beshara, 66, of St. Albans Drive, told The Vindicator.

The body of Billie Beshara, 48, was found by a township police officer shortly before 7 a.m. today in a parking lot behind Starbucks and Nicolinni’s restaurant on U.S. Route 224. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy today.

William reported his wife missing about 6 p.m. Saturday.

He said he last saw Billie about 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to a police report. He said he returned home that evening to find that the money he had left out for her to go grocery shopping was still there, but Billie was gone.

He also told police it was not unusual for her to go out on Friday nights, but it was unusual for her to be gone for so long. Multiple calls to her cellphone went straight to voicemail, he told police.

He said he had no idea about the circumstances of his wife’s death and struggled to speak about her through tears, describing her as “always loving and caring to everybody.”

“We had two little puppies that she loved. She never went anywhere without them,” he said.

