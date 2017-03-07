WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is denouncing North Korea's latest missile tests and warning of "very dire consequences" in response.

The White House says President Donald Trump spoke today with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and acting South Korean President Hwang Kyo-Ahn to discuss the launch and emphasized the United States' "ironclad commitment" to its allies "in the face of the serious threat posed by North Korea."

The White House says the president emphasized steps his administration is taking to "enhance our ability to deter and defend against North Korea's ballistic missiles using the full range of United States military capabilities."

The three leaders agreed to continue to work together to show "there are very dire consequences" for North Korea's "provocative and threatening actions."

North Korea fired four banned ballistic missiles today.