WARREN — The Trumbull Business College, 3200 Ridge Road, one of the area’s oldest business colleges, established in 1972, will close at the end of this month.



The Accrediting Council of Independent Colleges served as the accreditor for the school. ACICS was denied its motion for a preliminary injunction to halt implementation of the Dec. 12 decision by the Department of Education to withdraw ACICS’s recognition as a nationally recognized accreditation agency Feb. 21.

Staff, faculty and students were notified all viable options to remain operational have been discussed, however the decision has been made the college must close. Students are being referred to Kent State Trumbull Campus and ETI in Niles for information regarding those options. Other local colleges may also be of assistance.

Enrolled students will be able to complete the quarter at Trumbull Business College, which will end after finals week March 22. The closure will affect more than 80 students.