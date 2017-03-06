YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating a bank robbery at Home Savings Bank, 275 W Federal St., which occured at about 12:40 p.m.

Detective Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said a female entered the bank claiming she had a bomb strapped to her. She left the bank with an undetermined amount of money.

Bobovnyik said they are looking into rumors that she got on a WRTA bus at the Federal Street station. The bus was reportedly heading to the North Side.

Police officers stopped at the station before leaving to find the suspect.

While noting that the video is sketchy, Bobovnyik said the suspect appears to be black, and was wearing a black hoodie with a white stripe running horizontally across the chest. She also appeared to have a camouflage backpack.

He noted that it is unusual for someone to rob a bank downtown.