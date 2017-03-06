BOARDMAN — A township woman who called 911 to report a burglary ended up behind bars herself, according to a police report.

Late Sunday night, township officers responded to a Wolcott Drive home for a reported burglary in progress.

The reportee, who was hiding in the basement with her two children, told police that she had returned home that night to find the lights on and a back door open. She also said she heard "people walking on the first floor in the living room and dining room area" of the house, leading her to call 911 and hide.

When officers arrived, they found that "nothing appeared to be missing or disturbed" and no signs of forced entry, according to the report.

While checking a basement bedroom, however, police reportedly found a baggie containing 6.6 grams of suspected heroin, a used syringe, a lighter, a paper towel "with numerous spots of blood," and spoons with residue on them.

The homeowner, Alexis Bonamase, 28, denied that the items belonged to her and told police she is in rehab and on probation, according to the report.

Bonamase was arrested on charges of drug possession and drug-abuse instruments, and on a warrant for a probation violation.

She was lodged in the Mahoning County jail, pending an appearance in Mahoning County Area Court here Tuesday.