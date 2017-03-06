AUSTINTOWN — A man and woman awoke early Saturday morning to find an apparently intoxicated man in their home, according to a police report.

Officers found Zachary Davenport, 23, of Austintown in the basement of the home. Davenport reportedly seemed unaware of what was going on and smelled of alcohol.

The male resident told police Davenport entered their bedroom and he asked Davenport to leave the residence. The suspect went into the basement until officers arrived. The resident said Davenport appeared confused and could not figure out how to exit the house.

Trim on the front door was allegedly damaged, suggesting forced entry. Nothing else in the house appeared to be tampered with.

Davenport was charged with felony burglary and will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here this afternoon.