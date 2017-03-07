JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pennsylvania auditor general says legal pot would reap taxes



Published: Mon, March 6, 2017 @ 10:09 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s elected fiscal watchdog says the state government could help its chronic budget deficit by raking in tax revenues from the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said today the state could bring in $200 million or more annually, based on what has occurred during legalization in Colorado.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says DePasquale, a Democrat, calls the legalization of recreational marijuana something that “can be both good socially and fiscally.”

Pennsylvania has legalized medical marijuana and is in the process of setting up a system to grow, sell and regulate it.

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws says 20 states have decriminalized marijuana, a list that does not include Pennsylvania.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes