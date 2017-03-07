CLEVELAND (AP) — Advocates for the homeless are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider their challenge to Ohio's voting rules governing provisional and absentee ballots.

Cleveland.com reports the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless, the Columbus Coalition for the Homeless and the Ohio Democratic Party filed their petition Friday. The groups say many minority voters have been disenfranchised solely because of technical errors and omissions on voter ballot forms.

The petition says a federal appeals court in Atlanta ruled differently than the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on whether private citizens can sue to enforce a provision of federal law that prohibits denying a person's right to vote based on missing or incorrect ballot information.

The 6th Circuit ruled private citizens can't sue to enforce the provision.