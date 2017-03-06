JOBS
No injuries in pair of weekend fires in city



Published: Mon, March 6, 2017 @ 10:27 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City firefighters Saturday battled two fires on the South and West sides.

There were no injuries in either fire.

About 8:40 p.m. crews were called to a 501 Willis Ave. home on the South Side, where they found a fire on the front porch on a lawn chair. Reports said the homeowner was awakened by firefighters who responded and he doesn’t know how the chair could have caught on fire. Damage is listed at $500 and the cause is under investigation.

About 4:25 p.m. crews were called to a 61 S. Maryland Ave. home on the West Side for a fire in the basement. Walls in the kitchen and basement had to be knocked down to put the fire out, reports said. Reports said a 5-year-old child in the home admitted to playing with a lighter in the basement.

Damage is listed at $6,000.

