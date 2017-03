BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BONAMASE, ALEXIS 1/24/1989 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

GILLIAM, JESSIE LEE 10/12/1981 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property

KEMP, JAMES DEAN 12/6/1985 NEW MIDDLETOWN POLICE DEPT. OVI Impaired



MELLOTT, WILLIAM D JR 11/22/1994 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

REYNOLDS, COURTNEY J 4/10/1983 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. OVI Impaired

RICHARDSON, NICHOLAS SHEQUILLE 2/4/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability



SMITH, DOMINICK A 8/11/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Trafficking in Drugs

WILLIAMS, CARLOS J 11/4/1970 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

WILLIAMS, JERONE SHYHEIM-CALLOWAY 6/23/1994 POLAND TWP. POLICE Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License

YERKEY, JOHN 1/14/1974 GOSHEN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BUSSE, TRICIA LYNN 8/6/1979 3/4/2017 TIME SERVED

FLOYD FRANKLIN, BREIASH 3/20/1997 3/4/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

GEIGER, BRIAN LA MAR 11/17/1976 3/2/2017 BONDED OUT

GLENN, CHRISTIAN 4/8/1998 2/26/2017 EXTRADITION

HOFFMAN, BENJAMIN D 7/29/1977 10/7/2016 TIME SERVED

HUNT, LELAND RAYE JR 11/29/1968 2/4/2017 TIME SERVED

KEGARISE, DOUGLAS E 5/2/1975 3/2/2017 TIME SERVED

MADISON, DEANDRE DESHAWN 10/4/1996 2/28/2017 TIME SERVED

PEREZ, MONIQUE RAQUEL 11/8/1989 2/20/2017 TIME SERVED

RICHARDS, AMANDA PEARL 10/2/1994 3/5/2017 BONDED OUT

RUSSELL, DANIEL 3/13/1997 2/26/2017 EXTRADITION

WALTON JR, ARTIS L 4/26/1959 2/4/2017 TIME SERVED