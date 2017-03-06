YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu Jr. today announced he has named Thomas M. Frost to fill a vacant seat on the Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Park Commissioners.

Frost is a Jackson Township trustee and a trustee on the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s board, according to a news release from the judge’s office. Frost also was a state and national union officer for the U.S. Postal Service. He reportedly served as chairman of the National Finance Committee for the National Letter Carriers’ Association.

“Tom brings to the park board a wealth of knowledge regarding public resources and how best to utilize those assets as well as leadership qualities that he has acquired while serving as a labor union leader,” Judge Rusu said in a statement. “While checking into his background and speaking with his references, what stood out to me was Tom’s quiet leadership abilities and his steadfast resolve in making the right decision for a particular matter and his ability to make sure everyone understands how that decision was made.”

Frost will fill a seat vacated by Dr. Robert Durick. The term runs through Dec. 31, 2019.