JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

House GOP releases bill replacing Obama health care overhaul



Published: Mon, March 6, 2017 @ 6:35 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have released their long-awaited bill dismantling much of former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. The measure would roll back the government's health care role and is expected to result in fewer people having insurance coverage.

House committees planned votes on the legislation Wednesday. That will launch perhaps the year's defining battle in Congress, and GOP success is by no means assured because of internal divisions.

The plan would repeal the law's fines on people who don't purchase health insurance. Instead of the statute's income-based premium subsidies, people would get tax credits based on age. The subsidies would phase out for higher-earning people.

Obama's expansion of Medicaid to more lower-income people would continue until 2020. The bill would eventually change how the federal government helps finance that program.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes