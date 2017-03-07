— Youngstown State's Cinderella run in the Horizon League men's basketball tournament is in danger.

The ninth-seeded Penguins trail fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky 42-27 at halftime after struggling with an 11-of-35 shooting performance in the first 20 minutes against the Norse.

Cameron Morse leads YSU (13-20) with 11 points, but was just 4 of 13 from the floor. Braun Hartfield had seven points in the first half for the Penguins.

Drew McDonald leads NKU (22-10) with 17 points. The Norse were 15 of 32 from the floor in the first half.

Visit Vindy.com later for more updates and read Tuesday's Vindicator sports section for complete coverage.